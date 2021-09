Metallica have announced that SiriusXM are helping them celebrate the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster "Black Album" by releasing the popular "Mandatory Metallica". The band had this to say, "Our friends at SiriusXM have invited us back as Mandatory Metallica returns with music and content we have curated, especially for this occasion," states an update from Metallica. "They'll also be helping us celebrate the upcoming reissue of The Black Album and release of The Metallica Blacklist, both out next week.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO