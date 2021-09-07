CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Synth-pop producer Little Boots is going to be playing keyboards for the Abba Voyage live shows

By Ben Rogerson
MusicRadar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK synth-pop artist Little Boots, also known as Victoria Hesketh, has confirmed that she’s been working with Abba, and will be part of the backing band that will accompany digital, avatar versions of the Swedish four-piece during their Abba Voyage residency next year. Writing on Twitter, the singer-songwriter said: “I...

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

Eric Clapton announces new album The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions

Eric Clapton has taken a break from recent controversy to announce a new, mostly acoustic album to be released on 12 November. The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions features longtime collaborators drummer Steve Gadd, bassist Nathan East and keyboard player Chris Stainton relocating to the English countryside at Cowdray House, West Sussex to play a reworked selection of Clapton classics including After Midnight, Layla,” Bell Bottom Blues, Tears in Heaven, Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out and Key to the Highway.
MUSIC
TechRadar

How to stream the new ABBA Voyage songs online

For the first time in 40 years, ABBA is ready to make us fall in love with its disco-pop tracks all over again with its new studio album, Voyage. While the full album won't be playable until 5 November later this year, you can listen to the first two tracks online right now.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

ABBA announces ‘Voyage’ album & concert

ABBA, one of the most successful pop groups of all time, have announced that, for the first time in 40 years they are back, with a revolutionary new concert that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London from May 27, 2022, and a brand new studio album.
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage tour: How to get tickets to the band’s concert in London

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.Tickets for the residency go on sale on 7 September. To get early access, fans will need to pre-order Voyage before midday on 4 September or sign up for early access on ABBA’s website.Pre-registration for tickets starts at 6pm tonight (2 September) via abbavoyage.com General sale tickets will go on sale here.Created with George Lucas’ studio Industrial Light & Magic, which is used for the digital effects in Star Wars, animated versions of the band will be going around the world from 2022 to 2026.The group began working on the digital concert before getting back in the studio together to create new material.The residency will take place at the purpose built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and has capacity for 3000 fans.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Little Boots
The Independent

Abba announce album Voyage and release first new music in 40 years

Swedish pop icons Abba have announced their long-anticipated reunion today (September 2), after almost 40 years apart.Following the announcement this evening in London, the group – made up of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Agnetha Fälskog and Björn Ulvaeus also unveiled two new singles: “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down".Both songs will appear on their forthcoming, 10-track album, Voyage. The album, which will be the group’s first studio album since “The Visitors”, will be released on 5 November 2021 via Polydor/Universal Music.Abba also announced details of a state-of-the-art virtual concert series in which all four members of the band...
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

Abba Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Album and Show

Abba have returned after decades of inactivity with a new album and a futuristic virtual London concert residency, both named Voyage. The Swedish pop stars unveiled two new songs and confirmed the Nov. 5 release of Voyage, their first studio album since 1981's The Visitors. You can hear "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" below.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch a Strat-Toting Amy Winehouse Mesmerize this BBC Studio Audience

Today, we remember Amy Winehouse on her birthday. She would have been 38 years old. While she is known to have possessed one of the greatest singing voices of her generation the British star probably hasn’t received as much recognition for her guitar playing as she deserves. From an early...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert

ABBA have announced their return to action for the first time since 1982 and have released a music video for the one of the two new songs that they have shared from their forthcoming album. The video is for the new track, "I Still Have Faith In You", which they...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboards#Synth Pop#Swedish#Abbavoyage#Yamaha#Musicradar
udiscovermusic.com

ABBA Debut New Songs, Announce ‘Voyage’ Album And 2022 Digital Show

ABBA have today announced confirmation of their return for the first time in 40 years, with two new songs, an upcoming complete new album and, in 2022, a revolutionary digital concert spectacular. The quartet of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid, one of the most successful pop groups of all time,...
THEATER & DANCE
themusicnetwork.com

ABBA illuminates the Sydney Harbour Bridge to celebrate new album Voyage

Following a 38-year hiatus, legendary Swedish pop outfit ABBA have heralded their comeback by projecting a gigantic illuminated visual against the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Avatars of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid were projected against the pylons of the Sydney landmark overnight to promote their forthcoming studio album Voyage, with a lighting display also being cast across the arch of the bridge.
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage arena concerts: First look at venue where live reunion shows will take place

ABBA fans are gearing up for the launch of the Swedish pop group’s new concert experience at Stratford, London, as tickets go on sale this week. In a global announcement on Thursday, the band announced their reunion along with two new singles, the concert shows, and a new album scheduled for release on 5 November. Fans were able to pre-register for tickets, which are on sale today (6 September), while general sale tickets are released tomorrow. The Independent was sent a previously unseen image (by Alan Schaller) of the purpose-built stadium in Stratford, London, where the concerts will take...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Abba Voyage: What is band’s new project?

Abba fans have been left excited by news that Abba are announcing a new project together.Last week, a new verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way from the band.The news will be announced on a livestream on Thursday (2 September) at 5.45pm. You can watch the link here.The account’s bio reads: “Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin.”It also lists the names of all four of Abba’s original members, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad.This suggests that all the members are involved, despite it being nearly 40...
MUSIC
NME

ABBA are back – here’s 10 songs their “ABBAtars” must play live

So, ABBA are back. Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Frida have spent five weeks recreating their old moves in front of a green screen so they can be immortalised as “ABBAtars” at an innovative digital concert experience. They’re even building their own ‘ABBA Arena’ in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to house the show when it launches next May.
MUSIC
The Drum

TMW Unlimited opens up on the ‘secret’ voyage of marketing Abba back to life

Pop giants Abba will soon return to the public eye with an ambitious tech-enabled concert performance and album after a 40-year break. TMW Unlimited has been serving as strategic marketing consultant of record – in utter secret. Chief executive Chris Mellish explains how the agency helped to cook up this surprise return.
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba Voyage: How do the real-life bandmembers compare to their digital counterparts?

Abba fans have reacted in delight to the news that the Swedish pop group are reforming to release new music.Yesterday (2 September), the “Waterloo” hitmakers announced the release of a new album, Voyage, which will be released on 5 November via Polydor/Universal Music.Two singles from the album, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, are now available to stream online.The group, which comprises Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, also announced details of a virtual concert series, which will see all four of the band’s original members appear on stage digitally.A...
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage: Fans in frenzy as Benny and Bjorn arrive in London ahead of mystery announcement

Abba fans have flooded the internet with speculation ahead of a mysterious announcement later today (2 August).The Swedish pop hitmakers are expected to confirm the launch of new music, a tour, or some other kind of project.Last week, a verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way.Singers Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have been pictured arriving in London ahead of the announcement, which will be made via a livestream today at 5.45pm. You can watch it by clicking here.On social media, fans of Abba shared their opinions about what exactly the Abba Voyage...
MUSIC
theface.com

100% caro: PC Music’s melancholy synth-pop star

“They say you get your whole life to make your first album,” says French-born, London-based musician, caro. It feels fitting, then, that her debut album, Heartbeats/​Heartbreaks, sums up all the things that led her up to this point: the landscapes of her native Marseille, the slight melancholy of her childhood and dreamy teenage fantasies.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Bjorn again: Is the Abba Voyage digital concert tech the future of live music?

My my! Abba are back – but not as you’ve ever seen them before. It’s been forty years since the Swedish foursome, responsible for some of the most recognisable songs in pop music history, last released new music. But Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad are back with new tracks – a new album, Abba Voyages, to be released in November 2021 – and more excitingly, new live shows.
MUSIC
openculture.com

ABBA Set to Release Their First Album in 40 Years: Hear Two New Tracks, and Get a Glimpse of Their Digital Live Show

45 years ago, ABBA’s music was inescapable. 25 years ago, it had become a seemingly unwelcome reminder of the inanities of the 1970s in general and the days of disco in particular. But now, it’s revered: rare is the 21st-century music critic who absolutely refuses to acknowledge the Swedish foursome’s mastery of pure pop songwriting and studio production. With current musicians, too, naming ABBA among their inspirations without embarrassment, the time has surely come for ABBA themselves to return to the spotlight — a spotlight that first illuminated them for the world in 1974, when their performance of “Waterloo” won the Eurovision Song Contest.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy