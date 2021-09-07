Synth-pop producer Little Boots is going to be playing keyboards for the Abba Voyage live shows

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.Tickets for the residency go on sale on 7 September. To get early access, fans will need to pre-order Voyage before midday on 4 September or sign up for early access on ABBA’s website.Pre-registration for tickets starts at 6pm tonight (2 September) via abbavoyage.com General sale tickets will go on sale here.Created with George Lucas’ studio Industrial Light & Magic, which is used for the digital effects in Star Wars, animated versions of the band will be going around the world from 2022 to 2026.The group began working on the digital concert before getting back in the studio together to create new material.The residency will take place at the purpose built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and has capacity for 3000 fans.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO