Gold Price Forecast: Key Support and Resistance Levels

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see more money flow into the energy sector, perhaps in a bid to be inflation. At this point in time, it looks as if the market wants to get towards the $74 level, an area that I think will be rather difficult to get beyond, due to the fact that we had seen so much in the way of selling pressure there previously. If we were to break above that level, then obviously crude oil would have much further to go, perhaps reaching towards the $77.50 level next.

1 DAY AGO