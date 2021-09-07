CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

New Kuala Lumpur ATC center adds 30 slots at KUL

By Chen Chuanren
routesonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new air traffic control center in Kuala Lumpur will significantly increase the capacity of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL). The ATC center moved from its old site at Subang to a new site at Sepang, closer to KUL. Traffic improvements made possible by the new center include the implementation of new arrival and departure routes and upgraded communications and navigation systems enabling more efficient Performance Based Navigation (PBN) flight paths into KUL.

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Malaysia Opens New ATC Center, Restructures FIR

Malaysia has operationalized the new air traffic control center in its capital Kuala Lumpur as the country prepares for future growth. The move is part of a greater restructuring of the Kuala Lumpur Flight Information Region (FIR), which doubled the total sectors from seven to 14. The ATC center... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Langkawi bubble ‘encouraging’ but broader recovery unpredictable: AirAsia

AirAsia reports “very encouraging” demand for flights into the tourist destination of Langkawi, as it ramps up capacity ahead of the island’s reopening to vaccinated domestic travellers. Still, AirAsia Malaysia chief Riad Asmat says it was “difficult to predict” broader recovery prospects, given the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus pandemic,...
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

ANA responds to recovering demand

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) is increasing international flights to help meet rising travel demand in Asia, Europe and North America. To the US, service from Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Seattle (SEA) will resume on Dec. 4, operating once a week on Saturdays using Boeing 787-8s. Flights from Haneda to New York John F Kennedy (JFK) will also grow from five to seven per week from Oct. 31, while Tokyo Narita (NRT)-San Francisco will become 3X-weekly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
routesonline.com

Airline in Focus: Austrian Airlines

Austrian Airlines has this week confirmed plans to launch a new route to Cancun (CUN) in Mexico as part of its winter schedule and said it intends to offer a range of charter destinations as scheduled flights for summer 2022. Service to Cancun from Vienna (VIE) will start on Oct....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Atc#Control Center#Kul#Capa
routesonline.com

S7 Airlines expands Egypt, UAE service

S7 Airlines is further increasing its flying program to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts following the ending of a six-year flight ban. The oneworld alliance member is also launching three new services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Eight Egyptian routes are being added to the carrier’s network this winter, connecting...
WORLD
routesonline.com

AirAsia increasingly optimistic about Q4 domestic traffic recovery

AirAsia Group predicted there will be a gradual increase in domestic operations for its carriers in the fourth quarter as COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and travel restrictions start to ease in key Southeast Asian markets. The group’s units in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand saw domestic recovery momentum stall in the...
INDUSTRY
routesonline.com

Bahraini carrier Gulf Air to enter Israel market

The planned service comes nearly a year after the two countries normalized their diplomatic relations. Bahrain’s Gulf Air plans to launch its inaugural route to Israel before the end of the month—almost a year after the two countries formally established diplomatic relations. The airline will begin scheduled operations from Sept....
WORLD
routesonline.com

IndiGo adds more domestic flights

The network growth includes a new route between Pune and Raipur. IndiGo is expanding its domestic network with the launch of a new route and the resumption of six more. From Sept. 16, the Gurugram-based airline will begin flying between Pune (PNQ), the seventh most populous city in India, and Raipur (RPR), the capital of Chhattisgarh state. Service will be offered four times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Final Lufthansa Airbus A380 Set To Leave Frankfurt Tomorrow

Lufthansa’s last Airbus A380 is set to depart Frankfurt Airport tomorrow morning. The flight will see D-AIMH sent to desert storage in Teruel, Spain. It could well be the last Lufthansa Airbus A380 flight as the airline’s CEO Carsten Spohr has made it clear the aircraft doesn’t fit in the Lufthansa plan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Air India Express 737 crash captain did not respond to go-around call

Investigators have revealed that the first officer of an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 unsuccessfully tried to convince the captain to abort an unstable second approach to Kozhikode before the jet landed long in a tailwind and fatally overran. The inquiry believes the captain was under “misplaced motivation” pressure to...
ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

12 Air India Airbus Narrowbodies Grounded Over Lack Of Engines

India’s cash-strapped national carrier Air India is struggling to get some of its narrowbody A320s up in the air. The news comes just days before the airline is expected to receive final bids for privatization. From flight delays to non-payment of debt, Air India has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. The latest report of aircraft grounding doesn’t help the carrier, particularly when it’s so close to moving towards private ownership. Let’s find out more.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

France imposes stricter rules on passengers arriving from Israel, the US

The move follows the European Council's Aug. 30 recommendation to remove several countries from the 'safe' travel list. France has placed Israel and the US on its "orange list" for travel as of Sept. 12, meaning arrivals from those countries who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to demonstrate they are traveling for essential reasons and also quarantine for seven days.
WORLD
cntraveller.com

A local's guide to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Yuna is a Malaysian R&B and pop singer and songwriter who started writing her own songs at the age of 14. She wanted to be a lawyer before winning a spot on a local talent show and rising to fame through her strong following on MySpace. Today she owns her own record label, Yuna Room Records, where she manages and supports local indie artists, and has collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams and Usher.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy