New Kuala Lumpur ATC center adds 30 slots at KUL
A new air traffic control center in Kuala Lumpur will significantly increase the capacity of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL). The ATC center moved from its old site at Subang to a new site at Sepang, closer to KUL. Traffic improvements made possible by the new center include the implementation of new arrival and departure routes and upgraded communications and navigation systems enabling more efficient Performance Based Navigation (PBN) flight paths into KUL.www.routesonline.com
