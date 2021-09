Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. To booster or not to booster, that is the question facing U.S. public health experts. Last month, the Biden administration announced that all Americans would have access to an additional vaccine dose for COVID-19 by the end of the month. But the declaration was premature, and the CDC and FDA have since split with the White House, saying they need more data before making the decision. (Both agencies still recommend that people who are immunocompromised get a booster shot.)

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO