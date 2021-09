We all have had the feeling. You return home from classes. You have many assignments to complete. There are tons of research and English papers to read. There are several essays to write. However, you have several days till the end of the deadline. In this situation, the most rational and practical decision is to do your tasks first and then proceed with personal activities. Yet, the reality most often does not appear what we want it to be. Whether you are a student from the USA or the UK, when having several days till the deadline, you will likely postpone the completion of the task till the time when there is no more postponing possible.

COLLEGES ・ 6 HOURS AGO