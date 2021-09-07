CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden set to deliver major speech on next phase of pandemic response, sources say

By CNN
abc57.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- President Joe Biden is set to deliver a major address on the next phase of his pandemic response this week, two sources familiar with the speech tell CNN. While officials were still finalizing specifics early this week, the speech will have multiple components related to schools, private companies and requirements for federal employees. It's the most they have done to date, one person said. The speech was initially slated for Wednesday, but a White House official told CNN later Tuesday morning that the timing is still fluid and would instead come on Thursday.

