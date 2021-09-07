CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Art Fair Protests Texas Abortion Law By Donating Proceeds To Planned Parenthood

Is a nationwide boycott by cultural groups, media companies and sports leagues far behind?. The Dallas Art Fair will donate 100% of its ticket proceeds this year to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. It’s a response to SB8, the controversial new state law, signed by Governor Greg Abbott, that bans all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by making the parties to such procedures the target of civil prosecution.

