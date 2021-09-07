CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

VIP AUDIO 9/6 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Tag Team Turmoil, Omos and Lashley square off, Drew vs. Sheamus, Charlotte vs. Jax, Drake returns, Morrison vs. Kross, more (16 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including a Tag Team Turmoil match with eight teams leading to a main event for next week’s Raw and a memorable squaring off between Omos and Bobby Lashley at one point. Also, Charlotte vs. Nia Jax in a title match, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, Reggie defending the 24/7 Title, the return of Drake Maverick, a storyline set in motion with Shayna Baszler and Jax, John Morrison vs. Karrion Kross, and more.

www.pwtorch.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Sheamus
Person
Drake Maverick
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Nia Jax
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Tag Team#Combat#Jax#Pwtorch
