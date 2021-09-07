CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic Colours: Ultimate launches digitally today, here’s the launch trailer

By Tuffcub
TheSixthAxis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe first posted the Sonic Colours launch trailer back in 2010, and now exactly 3,949 days later, we have the Sonic Colours: Ultimate trailer. Sonic Colours: Ultimate is now available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store for £34.99. There’s also a Digital Deluxe edition for £39.99 with bonus features. SEGA has announced that the physical editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate, both keyring and standard, in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa will have to wait as this release has been delayed. The rest of the world, including Australia and New Zealand, are unaffected by this delay.

