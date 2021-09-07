CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators News: Tennis sends players to ITA Championships, volleyball falls in rankings

By Adam Dubbin
 7 days ago
The Labor Day holiday is now behind us and ahead is Gators football’s matchup with the South Florida Bulls in Tampa this weekend. In the interim, things remain quiet in Gainesville until the soccer team takes the field on Thursday; however, not all is quiet on the Floridian front. We have some news from both the men’s and women’s tennis teams today plus volleyball’s updated ranking was released. Here’s the latest from the Gator Nation.

Men's tennis

The men’s tennis team had 10 of its players selected to participate in the ITA Men’s All-American Championships this fall, it was announced Monday. The event will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, beginning Oct. 2 through Oct 10.

Women's tennis

The women’s tennis team also had a pair of players — senior Marlee Zein and junior transfer Carly Briggs — selected for the prestigious event. The qualifying singles round of 64 will begin on Monday, Oct. 4, followed by the qualifying singles round of 32 and 16 on Tuesday, Oct. 5; the singles main draw is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Volleyball

The volleyball got its new ranking this week and dropped a couple of spots to No. 7 after a road loss to the No. 20 Stanford Cardinals last week. The squad next plays on Friday, when the No. 17 Baylor Bears arrive in town for a two-match weekend series.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

Gators News: UF tennis players Sam Riffice, Ben Shelton impress at U. S. Open

The excitement of game week is steadily rising in the Gator nation as we get closer and closer to Saturday’s kickoff. While a couple of sports have already begun their fall competition, we await the remainder of Florida’s programs who will be getting underway here in the next few weeks. In the meantime, we take one last look at the competition from this past summer — specifically, that of two men’s tennis players competing in the U. S. Open tennis tournament. Here is the latest news.
NFL
