Destiny 2 has today launched update 3.3.0.1, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this patch! This update is a hotfix, and thus focuses entirely on fixing a host of bugs currently plaguing the game. Given how gargantuan of a game Destiny 2 is, there’s a lot of potential bugs. With that being said though the team is and always has been diligent with squashing this, which has been great for those who love playing every week. With so much here though, we should get right to it! Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 3.3.0.1!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO