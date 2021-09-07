CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Labor Day Box Office Record

By Matt Singer
 8 days ago
Movie theaters got a major and much-needed boost over the Labor Day weekend when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings blew past expectations and grossed $71.4 million in the U.S. from Friday to Saturday. The latest Marvel blockbuster shattered the previous all-time Labor Day weekend box office record (set in 2007 by Rob Zombie’s Halloween and its $30.6 million gross) and became the second biggest movie opening of the entire pandemic, behind only Marvel’s previous film, Black Widow.

