‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Labor Day Box Office Record

After dog attack: Bridger is now celebrated as a true hero by his film heroes. True heroes act quickly and instinctively. So did the little 6-year-old Bridger Walker from the US state of Wyoming. Fear of death, he threw himself in front of his 4-year-old sister when a vicious dog ran towards her. The dog actually snapped – and seriously injured Bridger. His left cheek had to be sewn with 90 stitches. But it was clear to him: “If anyone dies, I will!” But Bridger is now celebrated by his Avenger film heroes as a true great hero. Robert Downey Jr. has also honored the 6-year-old on Instagram. As? You can see that in the video.

WYOMING STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO