Jesse Lingard is going to stay at Manchester United, I'm pretty sure. West Ham have signed Nikola Vlasic, a Croatia midfielder, for about £25m. He plays in roughly the same area of the pitch as Lingard. When you consider West Ham have already got Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio - who's doing very well - and Jared Bowen, they're an excellent team at the moment.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO