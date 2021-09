The Milwaukee Brewers were beaten from start to finish in their 12-0 home loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. After the first four innings, the score was 4-0. Bats went silent until the top of the eighth inning when Philadelphia scored seven runs to make the score 11-0. They would tack on one more in the ninth. The Brewers are now 84-55 and will host Philadelphia again on Friday at home at 6:40 PM.

