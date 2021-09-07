CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

STEAM Standout Earns $25,000 Scholarship, Carries Forward her Abuelo’s Legacy as the Family’s Next Engineer

 9 days ago

As a niña, Georgia Southern University mechanical engineering major Ana Abadie and her father spent hours watching airplanes taxi, take off and land at Toncontín International Airport located in Tegucigalpa, her hometown and the Honduran capital. “The airport is near the highway so we would park right outside the runway...

