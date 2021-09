RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Raynham Monday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 10:30 a.m. Trooper Martin, saw a black Nissan Rogue veer several times into the breakdown lane on Route 44 in Raynham. Trooper Martin conducted a traffic stop and could see many bags typically used to store marijuana and a plastic bag filled with what appeared to be a large amount of cash inside the vehicle.

