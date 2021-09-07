Shivar appointed Charlton County Recreation Director
The Recreation Board appointed Joel Shivar as Charlton County’s recreation director on August 9. Committee member Hampton Raulerson said one reason that Shivar was chosen was that he is a people person who has a keen desire to see the county’s recreation programs grow and expand in order to reach more children. In comparison to the other applicants, he was the best fit due to Shivar’s past professional experience.www.charltoncountyherald.com
