Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting Wednesday, September 8

BALTIMORE, MD (September 7, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, September 8th at 4:30 p.m. via WebEx. The meeting will open in public session then the Board will immediately adjourn to closed executive session for a discussion of personnel matters. The brief opening session will be available for public viewing via livestream. The complete agenda and livestream are available at: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/2021-09-08.aspx.