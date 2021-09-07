CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting Wednesday, September 8

maryland.gov
 9 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD (September 7, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, September 8th at 4:30 p.m. via WebEx. The meeting will open in public session then the Board will immediately adjourn to closed executive session for a discussion of personnel matters. The brief opening session will be available for public viewing via livestream. The complete agenda and livestream are available at: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/2021-09-08.aspx.

news.maryland.gov

