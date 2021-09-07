CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Reflecting on RU OK Day

By Simone Milasas
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia recognizes national ‘RU OK?’ Day, putting forward a reminder that every day is a good day to check inward and outward to ask that question. With the effects that COVID-19 has had on my world, your world…the world…perhaps now more than ever people are suffering from depression, anxiety, sadness, and thoughts of suicide. So, this serves to ask, are you ok?

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

What Is Self-Gaslighting?

Being gaslighted can eventually make someone become a self-gaslighter. Questioning the reality of one's wounds can generalize to questioning everything about oneself. Overcoming self-gaslighting begins with changing one's response to the past. Most of us have heard of gaslighting. It’s a form of emotional abuse that uses manipulation and minimization...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Breaking the Cycle of Hurt

Pain is part of the human experience, and people's reactions to it can sometimes harm their relationships. It's important to find healthy ways to express anger and other difficult emotions. Examining and challenging toxic self-narratives can prevent individuals from passing on their pain to others. Most people reading this blog...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

XEINN: “Work hard and constantly try to improve yourself”

Work hard and constantly try to improve yourself. This is the only way to improve as an artist and professional, you cannot stagnate or think that you have already achieved everything, the world of music is continuous work and learning, there is always something to improve and where you can become a better artist.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Adebusola Akinyele of The Love Dynasty: “Some people may not completely understand the need for the disruption, and that is ok, because not everyone will understand your vision”

Disruption in an industry can be positive when it is serving a good purpose and filling a void or a need in people’s lives, especially when it triggers something new and significantly different that has never been done before. However, disrupting in some industries can be negative when it’s not easily welcome or when people are stuck in their ways and not easily adaptive to change. Some people may not completely understand the need for the disruption, and that is ok, because not everyone will understand your vision.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Covid#The Access Bars
psychologytoday.com

Mindfulness, Self-Compassion, and ADHD

People with ADHD often have an overactive inner critic and beat themselves up for mistakes. Self-compassion is often more constructive. When upset, being mindful of what one is feeling, acknowledging that others struggle too and being kind to oneself can help. Self-compassion and mindfulness support long-term resilience and can help...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

A Better Question than “Why?”

When I was growing up, I asked a lot of questions. I can still hear the exasperation in my parents’ voices as they answered each one. My youth was a long time ago. I cannot remember all the questions I asked. I can recall quite a few. You may have asked some of these or maybe your children have asked you.
RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

Delusion of Differences

The idea of “difference” lies at the very core of subjectivity and phenomenology. It is through difference alone and consequently the existence of an “other” that the very notion of self is constructed. The constitution of the other, fundamentally different from the self, is what imparts any meaning to selfhood, which is to say, what we know ourselves to be is precisely the difference from that which is not us. This idea in turn has substantial implications for all of humanity and the society we live in. It is this difference that creates the binaries of gender, race and ethnicity. The “othering” of people in geopolitical and societal spaces creates the fundamental antagonisms of our world. But there is a catch here. A nuance which is often missed by narratives, often intentionally, of discrimination. It may be that difference is foundational to the self, but difference, in no way necessitates antagonism. It is this nuanced conception of difference that has inspired my sculpture “Delusion of Difference”.
VISUAL ART
spring.org.uk

This Charming Trait Is A Sign Of High IQ

The trait is not normally associated with intelligent people. People who are generous by nature have a higher IQ, research finds. Generous people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Although generosity is not something people usually associate with intelligence, psychological research clearly shows a...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
World War II
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
Psych Centra

Do I Have ADHD? 8 Subtle Signs in Adults

Do you think you might have ADHD, but aren’t quite sure? Sometimes, the signs are more subtle than you’d think. If you’ve ever wondered whether you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you’re not alone. When many people hear the term “ADHD,” they often think of how it presents in...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Six Things Therapists Wish You Knew

Psychotherapy represents an investment of time, money, and emotional energy, but the rewards can be life-changing. "Good therapy" is a collaborative experience between therapist and patient. But not all therapy is the same. There are several things a patient can do to get the most from the therapeutic experience; here...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

NASA Upped the Chance of Asteroid Bennu Slamming Into Earth – Putting the Odds in Perspective

Two statisticians put into perspective the chances of asteroid Bennu striking Earth in the next 300 years. Even Harry Stamper would probably like these odds. Recently NASA updated its forecast of the chances that the asteroid Bennu, one of the two most hazardous known objects in our solar system, will hit Earth in the next 300 years. New calculations put the odds at 1 in 1,750, a figure slightly higher than previously thought.
ASTRONOMY
Connersville News-Examiner

International Overdose Awareness Day a chance to reflect, and remember

92,000 people a year die from drug overdose in the U.S. Overdose has touched the lives of numerous people across the community, be it directly, a friend or family member overdosing, or surviving an overdose themselves. Or more indirectly, a co-worker or a friend’s family member overdosing. Addiction has had its handprints in communities across the country for years.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy