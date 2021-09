Country Westerns released their self-titled debut in June of 2020, three months into the pandemic, leaving the band without any real chances for a coming-out party. The absence of red-carpet treatment was unavoidable but criminal. Country Westerns is a record that deserves to be heard. The songs are spurred by a ragged exuberance, a sound somewhere between the heartland and the gutter, between blue-collar and skinny jeans, with lyrics that you’d underline if you came across them in a poetry anthology. Tracks like “Anytime” and “It’s Not Easy” showcase the band’s knack for rowdy, raw singalongs. But with “I’m Not Ready” and “TV Light”, the raw and the poignant coalesce, and hooks become anthems.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO