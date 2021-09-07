CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lanesboro, MN

Taste of the Trail is back!

By Wanda Hanson
Fillmore County Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Root River Trail Towns will once again be presenting the Taste of the Trail after last year’s pause for the COVID pandemic. Using the same format they’ve used since the event’s inception in 2012, Taste of the Trail will be held three successive weekends with different towns highlighted each weekend. Lanesboro, Whalan, and Peterson will be the stars on Saturday, September 11; on September 18, Preston, Fountain, and Harmony will be joined in the spotlight by newcomer Chatfield. The last weekend, September 25, will focus on Rushford Valley and Houston.

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatfield, MN
City
Whalan, MN
City
Lanesboro, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Houston, MN
City
Fountain, MN
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Taste#Beer Tasting#City Park#Covid#Farmers#Lanesboro Arts#Norwegian#Burdey S Cafe#Driftless Trading Post#Legion#Friends Of Peterson#Historical Bluff Country#Preston Public Library#Minnesotaflyfishing Com#Chamber#Club#Time
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy