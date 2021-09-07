Taste of the Trail is back!

The Root River Trail Towns will once again be presenting the Taste of the Trail after last year’s pause for the COVID pandemic. Using the same format they’ve used since the event’s inception in 2012, Taste of the Trail will be held three successive weekends with different towns highlighted each weekend. Lanesboro, Whalan, and Peterson will be the stars on Saturday, September 11; on September 18, Preston, Fountain, and Harmony will be joined in the spotlight by newcomer Chatfield. The last weekend, September 25, will focus on Rushford Valley and Houston.