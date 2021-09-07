CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Side effects of desperation: Why vaccine skeptics are all in on ivermectin

By Jennifer Reich
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Randy Clouse, a 61-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who has been on a ventilator for almost four weeks, asked a judge last month to order the hospital caring for Clouse to give him ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that has not been shown to help those infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19. As his attorney told a local TV station, "They've given him remdesivir, they've given steroids. That's their protocol, they're done with the protocol. We've asked the court to allow ivermectin." A different court in Ohio ruled last week that a hospital there had to give the drug to Jeffrey Smith after his wife sued to allow the treatment.

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This vaccine may fight all COVID-19 variants effectively

In a recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers found a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine can fight against all current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. They showed the vaccine formulations triggered a strong immune response in mice, protected hamsters from the virus, and remained stable at 37°C for up to a month and at 100°C for up to 90 minutes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Vaccine Protects You Most Against Severe COVID, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, there have been a rising number of breakthrough COVID infections reported, from celebrities like Reba McEntire to government officials. While the vast majority of these cases are mild, there is still a small chance that vaccinated individuals can be hospitalized with COVID and even not survive an infection. With breakthrough cases, studies have found that certain factors like age and underlying conditions make you more likely to develop a severe infection, but new research has shown that which vaccine you got could play a role as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS
State
Ohio State
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
Wichita Eagle

Kansans most hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine side effects, new study shows

A new report analyzing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Kansas identifies fear of vaccine side effects as the top reason why roughly half of the state’s population remains unimmunized against the virus. The report found that 69% of unimmunized Kansans were worried about vaccine side effects. But U.S. health officials say...
KANSAS STATE
Washington Post

The slow and steady decline of the vaccine skeptics

When the Food and Drug Administration last week for the first time fully authorized a coronavirus vaccine, the question instantly was: What would this mean to vaccine skeptics?. The first major poll since then is in, and it shows vaccine hesitancy hitting a new low — though there is no...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Health
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
Marietta Daily Journal

Michael Hiltzik: The most striking side effect of ivermectin appears to be stupidity

In this world in which self-interested mountebanks command followers on social media and the airwaves by the millions, it doesn't take much for a misinformation and disinformation campaign to cloud people's minds. Today, let's talk about ivermectin. As we reported recently, the generic medicine, most commonly used as a dewormer...
INDUSTRY
dailytitan.com

Ivermectin is not an effective treatment for COVID-19

Ivermectin ingesters horse around in hopes that COVID-19 will dissipate into thin air. Although it is an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of parasitic worms in humans and cattle, it does not remedy COVID-19. Mindlessly trusting alternative medications not intended for COVID-19 is illogical. Those against vaccines should stop taking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elko Daily Free Press

Speaking of Science: Should we worry about long-term side effects from the Covid-19 vaccines?

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid 19 vaccine, making it the first Covid-19 vaccine to move beyond emergency use authorization. The fact that the vaccine now has full FDA approval doesn’t seem to matter to many of the people I talk to. They remain concerned about potential long-term effects from the Covid-19 vaccine that clinical trials might have missed or not run long enough to catch, and bring up past incidents in which the FDA approved drugs that were later recalled for dangerous side effects. Here are some things to know about vaccine side effects:
SCIENCE
INFORUM

Serious COVID-19 vaccine side effects extremely rare in North Dakota

BISMARCK — In North Dakota, zero deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine and serious side effects are extremely uncommon, according to a federal database and the state's leading immunization expert. Just 50% of North Dakota's eligible residents are fully immunized against the disease, ranking the state in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yakima Herald Republic

COVID vaccine Q&A: Safe for pregnancy, accountability for side effects and mRNA

As many Yakima Valley residents weigh whether to get vaccinated, they’re asking questions about the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as other methods of intervention. Earlier this month, state public health experts fielded some of those questions in a candid online question and answer forum. Here are...
YAKIMA, WA

