USA Hockey announced on Thursday that Paul Holmgren will be inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021. “I am deeply humbled and enormously grateful to be bestowed this honor by USA Hockey,” said Holmgren. “Growing up in Minnesota, and reflecting as far back as I can remember, United States hockey is a program that I have looked up to and always strived to be a part of. I am incredibly proud to have had the fortune to wear and represent the Red, White, and Blue during each and every occasion I have been asked. I would also like to extend a congratulations to each of the other inductees, all of which I am honored to be included in a class with.”

