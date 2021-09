Sally J. Lingo, 81, of Coshocton passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio on June 30, 1940 to the late Marvin and Ruth (Ridenbaugh) Lane. Sally was a graduate of Coshocton High School in 1958 and was a member of the Central Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking, feeding her birds, and she loved her dogs.