CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

And a giant corporation will lead them: Why rely on business to help end the pandemic?

By Nancy Derringer
deadlinedetroit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Detroit Regional Chamber convenes its Covid-delayed Mackinac Policy Conference later this month, it will require attendees to produce proof of vaccination to register. The usual suspects are balking, but the Chamber is standing firm. Its CEO, Sandy Baruah, had a kidney transplant in 2019, and is no doubt on anti-rejection drugs, i.e. immunosuppressants. He probably has a dim view of the trust-me-I-have-natural-immunity sermon preached by Covid survivors. Good for the Chamber.

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Texas abortion law: Biden's DOJ asks judge to intervene

The U.S. Department of Justice late Tuesday asked a federal judge in Texas to temporarily halt the controversial new state law that bans abortions after about six weeks. The emergency motion seeks a temporary restraining order comes days after the DOJ sued Texas over the law, claiming it was enacted to "prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
Detroit, MI
Industry
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Texas State
Local
Michigan Industry
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Vaccines
Local
Michigan Business
Detroit, MI
Health
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Senate lawmakers let frustration show with Blinken

Senate Democrats and Republicans let loose their frustrations Tuesday over the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, giving an earful to Secretary of State Antony Blinken . Republicans branded President Biden as responsible for what they said was a colossal failure in Afghanistan that has jeopardized America’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Baruah
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Bernie Sanders
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy