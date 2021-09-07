Vechain Price Analysis: VET/USD set to move below $0.1200 in the next 24-hours
VeChain price analysis is bearish for today. VET/USD rejected further upsides hence preventing a rally to $0.1600. Today’s VeChain price analysis shows that the coin is awaiting a bearish trend in the next 24-hours after the market witnessed a slow uptrend to the $0.1600 region and then a sudden downtrend to the $0.1300 mark. Therefore, we are expecting the VET/USD to decline in the course of the day and retest lower support around $0.1250.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0