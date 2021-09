On a gorgeous night in Cleveland, the Tribe was looking to get a win against the Twins. The Indians had dropped the first two of the four-game series. Triston McKenzie was on the hill for the Tribe. The 24-year old was making his 20th start of the season. McKenzie had a career-long-three- game streak coming into tonight. After struggling with walking batters the first half of the season, he had limited hitters to one or zero walks in eight of his last nine starts.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO