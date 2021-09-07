CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Infinite And Interfacial Head To RAPID + TCT Conference To Take Part In The Future Of Additive Manufacturing

 7 days ago

RIVER FALLS, Wis., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infinite Materials Solutions, LLC (Infinite™) and Interfacial Consultants, LLC (Interfacial) will debut an impressive line-up of additive manufacturing innovations and solutions at this year's RAPID + TCT conference. North America's most influential additive manufacturing event will be held at McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Chicago from September 13-15, 2021. Infinite and Interfacial will be featured at Booth# E8613.

