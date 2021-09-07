Infinite And Interfacial Head To RAPID + TCT Conference To Take Part In The Future Of Additive Manufacturing

It is getting less interesting to report on medical device applications of 3D printing due to their continued adoption across many areas of health care. That is very positive, and still these technologies are not yet routinely used in the ways that they will be in the future. I see three trends that show a path to a more mature use of 3D printing: production in hospitals and clinics, technology developments and reimbursement.

