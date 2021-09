There has been no change in the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation on the timing of getting vaccinated against the flu. The agency says getting vaccinated in August is too early, especially for older people, because of the likelihood of reduced protection against flu infection later in the flu season. September and October are good times to get vaccinated. However, as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccinations should continue, even in January or later.

HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO