Epson and GM help South American label converter add digital printing

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending time evaluating the opportunities presented by digital labeling printing, VIP Label, an Argentina-based converter, decided to invest in an Epson SurePress L4533AW with a GM DC330 digital finishing line. With the move, VIP has hopes of positioning itself as a top five label printer in the Argentine market....

