CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Limpet Labels invests in Screen L350UV inkjet printing press

labelandnarrowweb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital printing now represents over 80% of Limpet Labels' business, which prompted the label specialist to expanded its machinery with a third Screen inkjet press. The company made the move to add the Truepress Jet L350UV SAI S 7-color press. “This machine enhances our color gamut while at the same...

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
labelandnarrowweb.com

First Bobst digital label press installed in France

Nord Technique Etiquetage (NTE) – a family-owned company based near Lille, with 35 years of experience in label manufacturing – has become the first company in France to install a Bobst digital label press, the Mouvent LB702-UV. It is the second investment in a Bobst machine for the company, after they purchased a Bobst M4 inline flexo press in 2016. The investment in digital printing is in response to an increased demand for shorter to medium length runs.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Gallus announces new features for Labelmaster press

The Gallus Labelmaster is now being delivered with extensive new and optimized features. The new operating concept not only ensures greater user convenience for the machine operator, but also less waste in the daily production. Gallus can now offer an even more compact machine system. The Gallus Labelmaster now has...
INDUSTRY
labelandnarrowweb.com

AWA preparing virtual seminar on label release liners

AWA Alexander Watson Associates will host the 14th edition of the AWAVirtual Label Release Liner Industry Seminar on September 21. Register for the event here. The seminar, which welcomed over 500 attendees in its last edition, will be available upon free registration on AWAVirtual - AWA's Virtual Events Platform, which launched in 2020.
INDUSTRY
wearebreakingnews.com

Facebook Invests In New Alliances With The Argentine Press

BUENOS AIRES – The Facebook company will invest 1.5 million dollars in Argentine media to train journalists and promote online development, a novelty in Latin America. The agreement, signed last week with nearly 150 media outlets, will enable 3,000 journalists to be trained and will also help Facebook develop business deals. It is part of the Facebook Journalism Project that involves collaboration with media from around the world. The three-year Argentine investment aims to “support almost 150 media of all sizes and regions of the country,” Julieta Shamma, director of Facebook’s strategic media associations in Latin America, told AFP. The agreement involves commercial commitments with around 30 Argentine newspapers, including Clarín, La Nación, Pagina12 and Infobae to attract more links to the Facebook platform. “We are collaborating with the media to test different ways to help people find and connect with news on Facebook,” said Shamma. Facebook will offer training on topics such as product development, format experimentation and use of statistics, among others. “We believe that the digital transformation will create new opportunities for the news ecosystem, offering different possibilities to expand the audience through social and interactive formats, and to monetize the content,” added Shamma. Facebook has already invested $ 600 million worldwide since 2018 to support digital development in the news industry. The Silicon Valley-based company plans to invest another $ 1 billion over the next three years. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printing Press#Inkjet Printing#Color Printing#Digital#Limpet Labels#Japanese#Screen Sai
labelandnarrowweb.com

Xaar boosts digital inkjet printing with new technology

The advanced capabilities of Xaar's Ultra High Viscosity technology demonstrates the difference that inkjet printing can make to labels and packaging, the company says. Part of Xaar’s ImagineX platform, Ultra High Viscosity technology ensures Xaar’s printheads deliver high impact, productive and efficient results for volume digital label and packaging printing applications.
TECHNOLOGY
labelandnarrowweb.com

DTM Print now offering Primera's Catalyst laser label marking system

DTM Print has announced it is now offering the new Catalyst laser label marking system manufactured by Primera Technology. Catalyst allows for fast and easy production of highly durable, synthetic labels for a wide range of rough-service applications. Labels produced with marking lasers, including Catalyst, are typically used to replace...
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Label Resources discusses Durst investment in new VideoBite

L&NW sits down with Jerry Marincelj, president of Label Resources, whose company made a statement with the first Durst Tau RSCi in Canada. Since 1994, Label Resources has been providing state-of-the-art label printing services to its customer base across Canada and the US, including those involved in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, personal care, industrial applications, and more.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Clover Chemicals invests in Dantex PicoColour UV inkjet digital label press

The press replaces two existing digital presses that were purchased by the company in 2012. Derbyshire-based Clover Chemicals has invested in a Dantex PicoColour UV inkjet digital label press. Manufactured and supplied by Dantex Digital, part of the Dantex Group, the press, which replaces two existing digital presses purchased by the company in 2012, features a number of inline finishing options, including a diecutting station and slitting.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
zoom.us

Bespoke Inkjet Development on the Fast Track

Topic Bespoke Inkjet Development on the Fast Track. Despite the expanding selection of high quality inkjet presses on the market today, there are still many scenarios where custom inkjet systems, including inkjet hybrids, are more effective, cost efficient, or both. Integrators are delivering tailor-made solutions across an astounding array of industry segments fueled by modular inkjet development tools.
INDUSTRY
theridgewoodblog.net

Smart Labels

Whenever you hit the store, you look at the labels for all the essential information. The sticker on every product tells the name and brand of the product and gives the details of ingredients and other information. Labels and stickers are essential to flash different types of messages. You can use stickers to share the names, categorize the products, add the price, but the barcodes, appreciate and even motivate someone.
LIFESTYLE
houstonmirror.com

Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Cree Incorporated,Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc,Genesic Semiconductor Inc

Global Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
INDUSTRY
labelandnarrowweb.com

TLMI and AWA partner for sleeve label event

TLMI has announced that the association will partner with AWA in holding this year’s Sleeve Label Industry Conference & Exhibition taking place November 10-12 at the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter in Cincinnati, Ohio. The event will be a hybrid in-person/virtual event and attendees will be able to choose to either be present at the forum or to join event sessions online via AWAVirtual™.
CINCINNATI, OH
labelandnarrowweb.com

Ahlstrom-Munksjö recognized for sustainability management

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has been awarded with EcoVadis Gold rating for the company’s sustainability management and performance for a fifth consecutive year. This places Ahlstrom-Munksjö in the top 2% of suppliers assessed in the pulp, paper and paperboard manufacturing industry. Compared with the results from the previous year, progress was made in...
BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

Portfolio manager Invest Vegan screens out animal-consuming firms

A socially responsible investing startup aims to work with RIAs at “the intersection of vegan ethics and investment management,” according to its founder. As environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing gains popularity among advisors’ clients, a growing number of niche firms are launching to serve expressions of investors’ values. Sloane...
BROOKLYN, NY
labelandnarrowweb.com

Narrow Web Profile: Nova Label Co., Inc.

Alan Rich has seen it all with Nova Label Co., Inc. From joining the company in the early 1980s to guiding the team through several significant technological investments, he has helped engineer the growth of this Maryland-based label converter. His moves have continued to pay big dividends, as the company has seen sales increase by 10% in 2021.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
thephoblographer.com

E-Ink Screens Could Rekindle Photography’s Romance of the Print

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Confession: I really hate staring at screens. I think the Fujifilm X Pro 3 and the Leica M10D are two of the most brilliant cameras of our time. They help keep us focused on what’s important. The E-Ink screen on the X Pro 3 also uses super low amounts of energy. With that said, I think it’s time that we make photography romantic again. I’ve written about this a number of times. And as the world progresses, the photography world has become better and better. But I think that E-Ink screens are the next step camera manufacturers need to take. Specifically, they need to find a way to make the refresh rate increase, add touch capabilities, and more. For what it’s worth, it’s not like any of that isn’t possible right now.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy