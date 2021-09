Danny Care approves of the new World 12s competition scheduled to launch next year in the belief it could be the spark needed to improve rugby as a spectacle.Former England scrum-half Care was an influential figure as Harlequins lit up the Gallagher Premiership last season with a thrilling attacking style that swept them all the way to the title.Just weeks after Quins had stormed Twickenham in swashbuckling fashion, the British and Irish Lions fought out a dreary three-Test series against South Africa that was a hard watch even for purists.World Cup-winning former All Blacks Head Coach and World 12s Ambassador...

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO