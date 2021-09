Thank you to everyone who was able to join us on-site in San Francisco for CDA Presents 2021. Health and safety remain our priority and we appreciate all the cooperation and compliance we received with our health and safety protocols while on-site. As you know, proof of vaccination was required for all attendees, exhibitors, and staff unless, in accordance with the local department of public health mandate, those registered by August 12 were allowed to provide an approved negative test. Additionally, everyone was required to wear masks at all times while in Moscone unless actively eating or drinking. CDA also implemented a number of other health and safety protocols, such as increased cleaning of high touch areas, individually wrapped or served food service and socially distanced meeting rooms.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO