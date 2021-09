The Village would like to advise residents that the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad plans to remove and replace worn out track ties within La Grange as part of a scheduled maintenance program. The work is currently planned throughout the night beginning on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 7:00 pm to Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 8:00 am, and again from Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 7:00 pm to Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:00 am. The work is planned during these hours to limit disruption to commuter rail service. Please note that all schedules and work progress are weather dependent.

LA GRANGE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO