Rock The Vets 2021 To Take Place October 9th

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey was recently awarded a $10,000 Arts and Culture grant from The Summit Foundation. The grant, which was one of 22 awarded, was presented for general operating support to help the organization during the COVD-19 pandemic. The Art Center operates several programs with the goal of providing high-quality visual arts enrichment to residents of Summit, regardless of income level, ability to pay, age, or any other limitations. Some of the Art Center’s local Summit partners include SAGE Eldercare, Summit PEP Program, and Empowering Kids Organization. These programs include weekly art making with the elderly at SAGE’s Spend-a-Day program, an after-school arts enrichment and museum education program with Summit teens through PEP, and art viewing and art making with underserved Summit middle schoolers through Empowering Kids Organization.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO