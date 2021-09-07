CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Gardner, NJ

Rock The Vets 2021 To Take Place October 9th

(PITTSTOWN, NJ) -- Following up on the success of their annual Veterans Day event that was established in 2017 to support local New Jersey Veterans. Musicians Darren DeMarco and Danny Rongo continue this tradition as they present Rock The Vets 2021 on Saturday, October 9th. Taking place at Clinton Elks Lodge 2434 from 3:00pm to 10:00pm, this all-day fundraiser features five bands, 50-50s, 'Rock The Vets/ merchandise, along with great food trucks and a full-service bar. $10 Donation at door.All proceeds from this event will go directly to support this year’s beneficiary, Veterans Haven North in Glen Gardner, NJ.

www.newjerseystage.com

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

