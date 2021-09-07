Response to ‘I’m Offended’

Jamie, I read your July 28, 2021 article in the Charlton County Herald, “I’m offended!” It seems you have joined so many others and jumped on the “I’m offended!” bandwagon. It ironically appears your sensitivity to the feeling of others and your ability to validate them are correctly mastered. You have come to the correct conclusions in your article when you end it with your efforts to cancel being offended, by trying to reach conscience when you proclaim, “Probably not.” Many readers have also discovered that is impossible to be non-offensively correct and have, like you, determined “we are not all going to agree”.