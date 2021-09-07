To succeed in the metaverse, brands must embrace empathetic CX and humanized AI

Sally Epstein, head of strategic technology at Cambridge Consultants, discusses how Human-Machine Understanding can help us to be more human. So, whatever happened to the revolution? AI, they said, would spark a fundamental shift in the world order. Machine learning, they agreed, would automate the drudgery of existence, and liberate society. Don’t get me wrong, we are witnessing mind-blowing breakthroughs and advances every day. But honestly, I’m restless, I’m dissatisfied, and I want more, sooner rather than later. I need technology to ‘get me’ on a deeper, emotional level – and that requires the exquisite synergy of Human-Machine Understanding.

