Making your way down Soncy there have definitely been a few changes over the last year. A new Braum's has opened up along with Panera, There is also a few new restaurant options in the works or close to opening like Jimmy's Egg and Firehouse Subs. There's already no shortage of car dealerships on the street and it looks like another one is about to join the bunch.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO