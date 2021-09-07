Pandemic-inspired quilts on display during 16th annual Labor Day Quilt Display
STRONG CITY — Colorful quilts were on display inside the historic limestone barn during the 16th annual Labor Day Quilt Display at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. From Saturday - Monday, visitors to the Spring Hill Ranch could admire more than 30 quilts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Quilts ranged in theme from everything to “The Wizard in Oz” to KU sports and the Kansas prairie, to celestial scenes.www.emporiagazette.com
