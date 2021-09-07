Brookelynn Cardenas is the Senior Director of Relocation for Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS® (CBDHR). While attending the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), her tenacity and work ethic led her to apply for and receive a part-time job with CBDHR as an administrative assistant. Since then she has spent over a decade with the company and has learned the ins and outs of the relocation industry, dedicating her career to helping CBDHR clients discover the joy of home. Colleagues and customers alike are quick to share Brooke’s passion for the real estate industry and specifically for facilitating smooth transitions for anyone relocating. She also delights in watching agents grow and develop their connections and profit through the relocation business. Brooke has a business degree from UTSA and is currently pursuing a designation as a Certificated Relocation Professional (CRP). Living in San Antonio since 2002, she is happy to call this beautiful city home.