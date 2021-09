Aluminium hit highs of $3,000 a tonne for the first time in 13 years on the London Metal Exchange on 9th September. Climbing by as much as 2.6%, the rise has been attributed to supply disruptions throughout the industry, with a recent coup in Guinea and production curbs in China contributing to the sharp rise in price. In China, the metal surged as much as 5.4%, to the highest prices since 2006.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO