Southbury, CT

Town of Southbury Employment Opportunity: Assistant Mechanic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown of Southbury will be accepting applications for the position of Assistant Mechanic, Public Works Department. Performs or assists in the performance of a variety of routine to complex maintenance and repair procedures on municipal automobiles, trucks, heavy construction equipment and/or related mechanic equipment. Must be available for emergency call-in to provide roadside service to police and other emergency vehicles or to assist in weather-related public works operations or other related work.

