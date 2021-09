After teaching for forty years, I can say that the last two years have probably been the most challenging and required the most flexibility and creativity. When the pandemic first hit, we had a one-day warning to prepare and then our school launched virtual learning. We learned how to handle daily classes as we went. Last year, my school was mostly in person with some students choosing to be virtual, so teachers now had to do both in-person teachings as well as filling the needs of the virtual learners. It has not been an ideal situation, but I have learned some strategies to help my students learn and I would like to share them with you. These will help students, teachers, and parents.

