Remedy Entertainment has now confirmed that Alan Wake Remastered will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store this fall. As announced over on The Sudden Stop, Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake said, "Alan Wake Remastered is the original experience you fell in love with all those years ago. We did not want to change that. But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades."

