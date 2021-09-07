IU closely monitors the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University has been closely monitoring the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan. “IU is the academic home of Afghan students, staff, and faculty members. In addition, we have been engaged over the years with local partners in Afghanistan on U.S. government-funded projects in areas including teacher education and international business,” said Hannah Buxbaum is IU vice president for international affairs. “We are deeply concerned about the safety and security not only of the many Afghan colleagues with ties to IU, but of all who are facing the terrible risks now confronting students, scholars, and activists in Afghanistan. We have been assisting and advocating for those at risk.”