This Simple, Somewhat Stark Design Style Is Making a Comeback
Home design is cyclical, and every so often, the coziest, simplest styles resurface because they’re comforting, both visually and physically, not to mention relatively easy to implement — even on a budget. Remember the explosion of hygge, the Danish design principle of coziness, a few years ago? It rocked our homes, bringing with it chunky knitted blankets, candlelit surfaces, and neutrals galore. Now we’re seeing yet another simple style revival, but this time around, its the spartan decor of Shaker interiors.www.apartmenttherapy.com
Comments / 0