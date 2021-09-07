This Simple, Somewhat Stark Design Style Is Making a Comeback

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Those odd narrow nooks in your home, like you’d find at the end of a hallway, for example, can be pretty tricky to decorate. Some people decide to make a statement with neon art, others opt for a built-in bar or extra dining space. No matter how you decided to style this kind of spot though, you can make it useful, beautiful, or a little bit of both. AT’s Home Director, Danielle Blundell, showed off her own cozy little corner project in her recent house tour, and it’s her proudest DIY yet, probably because she happened upon that elusive mix of form and function without spending a fortune.

