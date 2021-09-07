7 Beauty Trends Set To Be Huge This Autumn

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s still hot outside, but stylists have their eyes on the hottest hair trends for the fall. This weekend, they are showing all the glitz and glamor at America’s Beauty Show in Rosemont. Beauty industry expert Sam Villa showed us some picks. One trend Villa identified is the wolf cut – a modern shag. Villa says layered cuts are the number one request in salons today, and they create volume and movement with minimal styling effort. (Credit: Sam Villa) Meanwhile, texture creates bold styles, and Villa said a good cut celebrates natural texture and allows you to be flexible when deciding on your look. (Credit: Sam Villa) Villa also said gender-neutral cuts reflect the free spirit that embraces everyone. (Credit: Sam Villa) Lengths are getting longer, but are still polished and look good whether you air-dry your hair or turn on your blow dryer. America’s Beauty Show runs through Monday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. It is for licensed pros only, but what they learn at the show will be coming to a salon near you this fall.

