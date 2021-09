Dakereon Joyner plays a very different role now, compared to two years ago, heading into the South Carolina Gamecocks road trip to Georgia. Before the season began in 2019, Joyner was moved from quarterback to wide receiver, then switched back to quarterback after Jake Bentley went down with 11 games left on the schedule. Joyner, then a redshirt freshman, still saw some action at wide receiver, but worked mostly as the backup quarterback to Ryan Hilinski.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO