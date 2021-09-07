People on the Move

Sales Agent, Commercial Division at Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper Realtors. Brent Holmes spent 30 years in the wireless industry and the last 23 as a self-employed business owner. He invested in commercial real estate in 1999 as an owner/operator and has self-managed commercial and residential investment properties for over 20 years. Brent is constantly in search of opportunities to help others reach their financial goals through buying and selling real estate and businesses. He loves the thrill of the hunt and the challenge to connect buyers and sellers. Knowing any deal can change a person's life is all the motivation Brent needs to work hard for his clients. His past clients and colleagues alike are quick to taut his knowledge of all traditional asset classes, including office, retail, industrial and flex space! He is especially talented in aiding business owners and developers with site selection and acquisition. Brent feels truly blessed to live in the Texas Hill Country. He would love to meet you and hear your story.